Hawaii rolls past Hawaii Hilo 97-67 with balanced attack

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 2:00 AM

HONOLULU (AP) — Junior Madut led a balanced attack with 17 points and Hawaii opened the season with a 97-67 win over Hawaii Hilo on Wednesday night.

Bernardo Da Silva scored 16 points and Noel Coleman added 16 for the Rainbow Warriors, who had three other players reach double figures.

Da Vila grabbed 10 rebounds as Hawaii had a 51-25 rebounding advantage.

Donald McHenry led Hawaii Hilo with 13 points and Darren Williams added 12.

——-

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

