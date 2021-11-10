CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Harrison scores 13 to lead Lamar over Wiley 67-50

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 1:35 AM

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Kasen Harrison had 13 points, nine rebounds and eight assists as Lamar topped Wiley 67-50 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Jordyn Adams had 15 points for Lamar. Davion Buster added 11 points. Corey Nickerson had seven rebounds.

Timothy Holland had 12 points for the Wildcats.

