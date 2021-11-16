CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Boosters for all adults? | Va. libraries offer free rapid tests | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Latest vaccine rates
Harper Jr., Baker lead Rutgers over NJIT 75-61

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 9:05 PM

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Ron Harper Jr. had 20 points and a career-high 13 rebounds to lead Rutgers to a 75-61 victory over NJIT on Tuesday night.

Harper was 6 of 15 from the field and made 7 of his 10 free throws. He has scored in double figures in each of Rutgers’ three games.

Geo Baker added 19 points for the Scarlet Knights (3-0). He also had four assists to surpass 400 in his career.

Dylan O’Hearn scored 20 points for NJIT (1-2). Miles Coleman added 15 points and Antwuan Butler had 13.

The Scarlet Knights took the lead for good about three minutes into the second half. Baker hit a 3-pointer, sparking a 22-7 run for a 59-45 advantage with 9:37 remaining. Harper scored 10 points during the stretch.

Coleman made two consecutive 3-pointers and Mekhi Gray scored on a dunk to pull the Highlanders to 61-55, but they didn’t get closer.

Rutgers has sold out a program-record 12 consecutive home games dating to last season.

