Hampton takes on Towson

Hampton (2-0) vs. Towson (1-1)

SECU Arena, Towson, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson faces Hampton in an early season matchup. Hampton won 70-56 over Regent in its last outing. Towson lost 79-71 to Monmouth in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Towson’s Cam Holden has averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds and 2.5 steals while Jason Gibson has put up 11.5 points. For the Pirates, Najee Garvin has averaged 17 points and 9.5 rebounds while Raymond Bethea Jr. has put up 13.5 points and seven rebounds.CLUTCH CAM: Across two games this year, Towson’s Holden has shot 59.1 percent.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Hampton’s Godwin has attempted 12 3-pointers and has connected on 41.7 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: Towson gets to the line more often than any other CAA team. The Tigers have averaged 27.5 free throws per game this season.

