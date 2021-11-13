CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Grant scores 20 to carry Miami (Ohio) over Lamar 104-75

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 5:06 PM

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Dae Dae Grant had 20 points as Miami (Ohio) easily defeated Lamar 104-75 on Saturday.

Mekhi Lairy had 15 points for Miami (Ohio) (2-0). Dalonte Brown added 13 points and seven rebounds. Kamari Williams had 12 points. Isaiah Coleman-Lands tied a career high with 10 assists plus 9 points.

Avontez Ledet had 15 points for the Cardinals (1-1). C.J. Roberts added 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

