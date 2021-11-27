Grant carries Mercer over Milligan 88-49

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Shannon Grant had 18 points and Neftali Alvarez posted 16 points as Mercer routed Milligan 88-49…

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Shannon Grant had 18 points and Neftali Alvarez posted 16 points as Mercer routed Milligan 88-49 on Saturday.

Grant shot 9 for 10 from the floor.

Jalen Johnson had 11 points for Mercer (3-4). Felipe Haase added eight rebounds.

Jackson Gabriel had 17 points for the Buffaloes.

