Gordon carries Nicholls State past Cal Poly 75-72 in OT

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 6:13 PM

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Ty Gordon had 24 points as Nicholls State narrowly defeated Cal Poly 75-72 in overtime on Monday.

Devante Carter added 20 points and Pierce Spencer had eight rebounds for Nicholls State (4-2).

Alimamy Koroma scored a career-high 23 points for the Mustangs (1-4), whose losing streak reached four games. Camren Pierce added 11 points and six rebounds, and Kyle Colvin had 10 points.

