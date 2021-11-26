BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: Black Friday weather looks chilly | OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | High car prices on Black Friday
Home » College Basketball » Glover scores 25 to…

Glover scores 25 to lift Samford past NC A&T 77-75

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 4:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ques Glover had a career-high 25 points as Samford narrowly beat North Carolina A&T 77-75 in the Emerald Coast Classic on Friday.

Glover converted all 12 of his free throw attempts. He added seven assists.

Jaden Campbell had 15 points for Samford (4-1). Jermaine Marshall added 13 rebounds. Cooper Kaifes had six rebounds and nine points.

Demetric Horton scored a career-high 24 points, making six 3-pointers, and had seven rebounds for the Aggies (1-6). Marcus Watson scored a career-high 22 points. Kameron Langley had 10 points and 15 assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

Airmen and guardians will be stuck at current orders until they are vaccinated or exempted

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up