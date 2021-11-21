Ga. Tech squares off against CSU

Charleston Southern (2-2) vs. Georgia Tech (3-1) McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern and Georgia…

Charleston Southern (2-2) vs. Georgia Tech (3-1)

McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern and Georgia Tech both look to put winning streaks together . Both squads won in their last game. Georgia Tech earned an 88-78 road win over Georgia on Friday, while Charleston Southern got a 119-63 blowout win at home against Bob Jones University on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: The prolific Michael Devoe has averaged 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and five assists to lead the way for the Yellow Jackets. Complementing Devoe is Jordan Usher, who is producing 15.5 points and eight rebounds per game. The Buccaneers are led by Kalib Clinton, who is averaging 11.8 points and 5.8 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Devoe has directly created 45 percent of all Georgia Tech field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 25 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Yellow Jackets have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Buccaneers. Georgia Tech has an assist on 61 of 95 field goals (64.2 percent) over its past three games while Charleston Southern has assists on 36 of 94 field goals (38.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Charleston Southern is ranked seventh among Division I teams with an average of 91 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

