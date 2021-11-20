CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Fuller scores 20 to…

Fuller scores 20 to lead South Dakota past Southern 71-68

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Xavier Fuller had 20 points as South Dakota edged past Southern 71-68 on Friday night.

Fuller hit 9 of 11 from the free throw line.

Erik Oliver had 11 points for South Dakota (2-1). Tasos Kamateros added 10 points. Mason Archambault had seven rebounds.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt, who led the Coyotes in scoring heading into the matchup with 12.0 points per game, shot only 17% in the game (1 of 6).

Jayden Saddler had 19 points for the Jaguars (1-3). P.J. Byrd added 13 points. Brion Whitley had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

GSA says vast majority of contractors agree to implement vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up