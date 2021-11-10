CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Freeman-Liberty lifts DePaul past…

Freeman-Liberty lifts DePaul past Coppin State 97-72

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 11:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Javon Freeman-Liberty had 25 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists and DePaul defeated Coppin State 97-72 on Wednesday night.

David Jones added 23 points and 17 rebounds for the Blue Demons (1-0). Brandon Johnson had 13 points and Philmon Gebrewhit added 12 points.

Jesse Zarzuela had 25 points for the Eagles (0-2). Mike Hood added 18 points. Nendah Tarke had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS outlines $8B infrastructure investment in 2022 as sign of 'bright future'

Probe finds Trump officials repeatedly violated Hatch Act

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

Governmentwide chat, calendar collaboration tools coming in 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up