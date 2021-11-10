CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Fragala lifts Delaware St. past Cairn University 80-41

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 2:13 AM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Dominik Fragala had 16 points as Delaware State romped past Cairn University 80-41 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Myles Carter had 11 points and seven rebounds for Delaware State. Khyrie Staten added 11 points. Christopher Smith had 10 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

Wes Murray had 11 points for the Highlanders. Kameron Clark added 10 rebounds.

