FAU hosts N. Dakota

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 6:31 AM

North Dakota (2-1) vs. Florida Atlantic (2-2)

FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota and Florida Atlantic both look to put winning streaks together . North Dakota snuck past Troy by two points in its last outing. Florida Atlantic is coming off a 75-67 win at home over UT Martin in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Florida Atlantic’s Michael Forrest has averaged 17.8 points and 5.5 rebounds while Alijah Martin has put up 12 points and 5.8 rebounds. For the Fighting Hawks, Mitchell Sueker has averaged 17 points and 5.3 rebounds while Caleb Nero has put up 10.7 points and 4.3 rebounds.MIGHTY MITCHELL: Sueker has connected on 50 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 10 over his last three games. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

RECENT GAMES: North Dakota has scored 71 points and allowed 74.7 points over its last five games. Florida Atlantic has averaged 77.8 points and given up 72.5 over its last five.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

