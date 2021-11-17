CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
ETSU goes up against USC Upstate

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 6:31 AM

South Carolina Upstate (1-2) vs. East Tennessee State (0-2)

Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State goes up against South Carolina Upstate in an early season matchup. South Carolina Upstate won easily 96-43 at home against St. Andrews Presbyterian on Monday, while East Tennessee State is coming off of a 94-62 road loss against Tennessee on Sunday.

SENIOR STUDS: East Tennessee State’s David Sloan, Ledarrius Brewer and Vonnie Patterson have collectively accounted for 51 percent of all Buccaneers scoring this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Bryson Mozone has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all South Carolina Upstate field goals over the last three games. Mozone has 22 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Carolina Upstate has scored 73.3 points while allowing 65.7 points over its last five games. East Tennessee State has managed 64.5 points and given up 81.5 over its last five.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

