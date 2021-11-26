E. Michigan pays visit to DePaul

Eastern Michigan (2-3) vs. DePaul (4-0) Wintrust Arena, Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan and DePaul both…

Eastern Michigan (2-3) vs. DePaul (4-0)

Wintrust Arena, Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan and DePaul both look to put winning streaks together . Both squads earned home victories in their last game. DePaul earned an 84-80 win over Western Illinois last week, while Eastern Michigan won 72-68 over Western Illinois on Wednesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The explosive Javon Freeman-Liberty has put up 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists to lead the way for the Blue Demons. David Jones is also a key contributor, accounting for 18.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. The Eagles have been led by Noah Farrakhan, who is averaging 16.8 points and 4.6 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Freeman-Liberty has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all DePaul field goals over the last three games. Freeman-Liberty has 25 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Eastern Michigan has dropped its last three road games, scoring 64.7 points and allowing 75 points during those contests. DePaul is on a four-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 88.3 points while giving up 72.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Blue Demons have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Eagles. DePaul has an assist on 33 of 86 field goals (38.4 percent) across its past three contests while Eastern Michigan has assists on 30 of 79 field goals (38 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: DePaul has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 39.6 percent this year. That figure is ranked 15th in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Eastern Michigan stands at just 24 percent (ranked 282nd).

