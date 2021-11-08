Duquesne welcomes Rider in 2021-22 season opener

Rider (0-0) vs. Duquesne (0-0) UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse, Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne gets its 2021-22 season…

Rider (0-0) vs. Duquesne (0-0)

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse, Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne gets its 2021-22 season underway by hosting the Rider Broncs. Rider went 6-17 last year, while Duquesne ended up 9-9.

DID YOU KNOW: Rider went 0-3 against non-conference teams last season. In those three games, the Broncs gave up 83.3 points per game while scoring 65.7 per contest. Duquesne went 1-1 in non-conference play, averaging 73.5 points and allowing 72 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.