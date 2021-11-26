HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Dunn-Martin leads Florida Gulf Coast past Western Michigan

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 10:22 PM

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Tavian Dunn-Martin poured in 29 points as Florida Gulf Coast topped Western Michigan 77-67 on Friday night.

Zach Anderson had 11 points for the Eagles (4-2), while Cyrus Largie scored 10.

Lamar Norman Jr. had 24 points for the Broncos (1-4), who have now lost four straight. Mack Smith added 16 points. Markeese Hastings contributed 10 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

