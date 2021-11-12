CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Drake plays SD

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 3:30 PM

South Dakota (1-0) vs. Drake (1-0)

Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota and Drake both look to put winning streaks together . South Dakota won 59-53 over Air Force on Thursday. Drake is coming off an 87-61 win at home over Coe on Tuesday.

A YEAR AGO: These programs faced each other twice during the 2020-21 campaign, with Drake sweeping the season series.

DID YOU KNOW: Drake limited its nine non-conference opponents to an average of just 60.6 points per game last season. The Bulldogs offense scored 77.8 points per contest on their way to an 8-1 record against competition outside the Missouri Valley Conference. South Dakota went 0-4 against non-conference programs in 2020-21.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

