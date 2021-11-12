Drake plays SD

South Dakota (1-0) vs. Drake (1-0) Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota and…

South Dakota (1-0) vs. Drake (1-0)

Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota and Drake both look to put winning streaks together . South Dakota won 59-53 over Air Force on Thursday. Drake is coming off an 87-61 win at home over Coe on Tuesday.

A YEAR AGO: These programs faced each other twice during the 2020-21 campaign, with Drake sweeping the season series.

DID YOU KNOW: Drake limited its nine non-conference opponents to an average of just 60.6 points per game last season. The Bulldogs offense scored 77.8 points per contest on their way to an 8-1 record against competition outside the Missouri Valley Conference. South Dakota went 0-4 against non-conference programs in 2020-21.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.