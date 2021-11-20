Dixie St. faces CSUN in early-season battle

Dixie St. (1-2) vs. Cal State Northridge (0-3) , Matadome, Northridge, California; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Dixie St.…

Dixie St. (1-2) vs. Cal State Northridge (0-3)

, Matadome, Northridge, California; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dixie St. and Cal State Northridge are set to collide in a postseason game at the Matadome. Cal State Northridge lost 67-64 in overtime to Eastern Washington in its most recent game, while Dixie St. came up short in an 85-65 game against Texas State in its last outing.

SQUAD LEADERS: Cal State Northridge’s Elijah Hardy has averaged 10 points and 5.3 rebounds while Darius Brown II has put up seven points and four rebounds. For the Trailblazers, Cameron Gooden has averaged 14.3 points and six assists while Hunter Schofield has put up 16.7 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Gooden has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Dixie St. field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Dixie St. has attempted the second-most free throws among all WAC teams. The Trailblazers have averaged 22.7 free throws per game.

