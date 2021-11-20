CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Dixie St. faces CSUN…

Dixie St. faces CSUN in early-season battle

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Dixie St. (1-2) vs. Cal State Northridge (0-3)

, Matadome, Northridge, California; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dixie St. and Cal State Northridge are set to collide in a postseason game at the Matadome. Cal State Northridge lost 67-64 in overtime to Eastern Washington in its most recent game, while Dixie St. came up short in an 85-65 game against Texas State in its last outing.

SQUAD LEADERS: Cal State Northridge’s Elijah Hardy has averaged 10 points and 5.3 rebounds while Darius Brown II has put up seven points and four rebounds. For the Trailblazers, Cameron Gooden has averaged 14.3 points and six assists while Hunter Schofield has put up 16.7 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Gooden has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Dixie St. field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Dixie St. has attempted the second-most free throws among all WAC teams. The Trailblazers have averaged 22.7 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up