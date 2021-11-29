Detroit hopes to end skid vs Northeastern

Detroit (0-5) vs. Northeastern (3-4) Matthews Arena, Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to end its five-game…

Detroit (0-5) vs. Northeastern (3-4)

Matthews Arena, Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to end its five-game losing streak as it faces Northeastern. Detroit is looking to break its current five-game losing streak. Northeastern lost 77-57 to Harvard in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Northeastern’s Chris Doherty, Shaquille Walters and Jason Strong have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 49 percent of all Huskies points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Antoine Davis has been directly responsible for 50 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last three games. Davis has 26 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Detroit has scored 67 points per game and allowed 82.8 over its five-game road losing streak.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Titans have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Huskies. Northeastern has 26 assists on 63 field goals (41.3 percent) across its past three matchups while Detroit has assists on 32 of 74 field goals (43.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Detroit as a collective unit has made 9.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Horizon teams.

