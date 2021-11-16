CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 'Is it Normal Yet' podcast: Disability During COVID-19 | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Montgomery Co. mask mandate back soon | Latest vaccine rates
Detroit faces Miss. St.

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 6:31 AM

Detroit (0-2) vs. Mississippi State (2-0)

Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit faces Mississippi State in an early season matchup. Both teams last played on Saturday. Mississippi State beat Montana by 37 points at home, while Detroit fell 81-73 at Toledo.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Mississippi State’s Garrison Brooks has averaged 13.5 points and eight rebounds while Iverson Molinar has put up 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists. For the Titans, Antoine Davis has averaged 18.5 points, four rebounds and four assists while Madut Akec has put up 14.5 points and 10 rebounds.ACCURATE ANTOINE: Davis has connected on 21.4 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DETERMINED DEFENSE: The stout Mississippi State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 30.2 percent, the third-lowest mark in Division I. Detroit has allowed opponents to shoot 51.6 percent through two games (ranking the Titans 297th).

