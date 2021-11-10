CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Denver holds off Regis 68-65 in season opener

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 2:26 AM

DENVER (AP) — KJ Hunt had 17 points and six rebounds as Denver edged past Regis 68-65 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Jordan Johnson had 12 points for Denver. Tevin Smith added 11 points. Payton Moore had eight rebounds.

Brian Dawson had 25 points and five steals for the Rangers. Will Cranston-Lown added 12 points. Kevin Ebiriekwe had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

