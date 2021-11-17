CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. wants more kids' vaccines for clinics | DC Health changes reporting metrics | WH says 10% of kids vaccinated | Latest vaccine rates
Deing’s go-ahead layup helps UTSA past IUPUI 60-57

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 7:49 PM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dhieu Deing made a layup with 30 seconds remaining to give UTSA the lead en route to a 60-57 win over IUPUI on Wednesday night.

Cedrick Alley Jr. followed with a pair of free throws to help secure the win for the Roadrunners.

Dhieu Deing finished with 20 points and Jacob Germany had 15 points for UTSA (3-2).

B.J. Maxwell had 13 points for the Jaguars (0-5). Chuks Isitua added 10 points.

