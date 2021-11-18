CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. wants more kids' vaccines for clinics | DC Health changes reporting metrics | WH says 10% of kids vaccinated | Latest vaccine rates
Dawson lifts Portland State past George Fox 104-58

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 1:09 AM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Paris Dawson had 19 points off the bench to carry Portland State to a 104-58 win over George Fox on Wednesday night.

Marlon Ruffin had 14 points for Portland State (2-1) as did James Jean-Marie, who also grabbed 11 rebounds. Khalid Thomas had 10 points.

Zac Schmerber had 12 points for the Bruins as did Kalu Stricklin. James Moore had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

