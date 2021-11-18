CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Advice for coping with grief | Mask policies at DC stores | Etiquette on Thanksgiving invitations, vaccines | Latest vaccine rates
Davis scores 25 to carry SMU past SE Louisiana 78-61

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 10:20 PM

DALLAS (AP) — Kendric Davis had 25 points as SMU topped Southeastern Louisiana 78-61 on Thursday night.

Davis hit 10 of 12 free throws.

Marcus Weathers had 15 points and 12 rebounds for SMU (3-1). Zhuric Phelps added 10 points. Emmanuel Bandoumel had six rebounds.

Jalyn Hinton had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Lions (2-2). Keon Clergeot added 14 points. Gus Okafor had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

