Davis carries SMU over ULM 74-67

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 7:51 PM

DALLAS (AP) — Kendric Davis scored 26 points as SMU defeated Louisiana-Monroe 74-67 on Sunday. Emmanuel Bandoumel added 21 points for the Mustangs.

Zhuric Phelps had five steals for SMU (5-3), which earned its fifth straight home victory.

Koreem Ozier had 15 points for the Warhawks (2-4). Andre Jones added 13 points. Thomas Howell had 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

