Cubbage, St. Francis visit Fordham

St. Francis (NY) (0-6) vs. Fordham (5-3) Rose Hill Gym, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two senior…

St. Francis (NY) (0-6) vs. Fordham (5-3)

Rose Hill Gym, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Michael Cubbage and St. Francis (NY) will go up against Darius Quisenberry and Fordham. Cubbage is averaging 12.4 points over the last five games. Quisenberry has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.6 over his last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Terriers are led by seniors Cubbage and Patrick Emilien. Cubbage is averaging 12 points and six rebounds while Emilien is putting up 11.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest. The Rams have been anchored by Quisenberry and Antonio Daye Jr.. Quisenberry has accounted for 19 points and 4.4 rebounds while Daye has averaged 18.3 points per outing.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Cubbage has connected on 6.3 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 79.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: St. Francis (NY) has lost its last three road games, scoring 62.3 points, while allowing 77 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Terriers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Rams. Fordham has an assist on 31 of 81 field goals (38.3 percent) across its past three outings while St. Francis (NY) has assists on 38 of 69 field goals (55.1 percent) during its past three games.

TO ERR IS HUMAN: St. Francis (NY)’s offense has turned the ball over 15.2 times per game this year, but is averaging 18.3 turnovers over its last three games.

