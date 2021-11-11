CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
CSU faces UAPB

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 6:31 AM

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-1) vs. Colorado State (1-0)

Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State goes up against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in an early season matchup.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas-Pine Bluff went 1-8 against non-conference teams last season. In those nine games, the Golden Lions gave up 87.9 points per game while scoring 56.7 per matchup. Colorado State went 4-3 in non-conference play, averaging 67.9 points and allowing 66 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

