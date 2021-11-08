CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Creighton gets 2021-22 campaign underway against UAPB

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:16 PM

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-0) vs. Creighton (0-0)

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton begins its season by hosting the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions. Arkansas-Pine Bluff went 4-21 last year, while Creighton ended up 22-9.

DID YOU KNOW: Creighton limited its eight non-conference opponents to an average of just 66.6 points per game last season. The Bluejays offense put up 78.3 points per contest on their way to a 6-2 record against non-Big East competition. Arkansas-Pine Bluff went 1-8 against non-conference schools last season.

