Council carries Wichita State past South Alabama 64-58

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 8:56 PM

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Ricky Council IV had 19 points and eight rebounds as Wichita State beat South Alabama 64-58 on Saturday.

Qua Grant had 13 points for Wichita State (2-0). Dexter Dennis added eight rebounds and three blocks. Morris Udeze had 12 rebounds.

Javon Franklin had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Jaguars (1-1). Charles Manning Jr. added 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

