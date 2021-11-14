CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Couisnard, Carter lead South Carolina past W. Kentucky 75-64

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 7:22 PM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jermaine Couisnard hit a clutch 3-pointer to blunt a Western Kentucky rally, finishing with 16 points, and South Carolina held off the Hilltoppers 75-64 in the consolation game of the inaugural Asheville Championship on Sunday.

Devin Carter also scored 16 for the Gamecocks (2-1) and James Reese scored 14 points, draining four 3-pointers.

Carter, who finished 8 of 8 at the line, made six straight free throws and Erik Stevenson added a drive off a steal and a 3-pointer as South Carolina broke open a three-point game with an 11-1 run at the midpoint of the second half.

Western Kentucky (1-2) never led after halftime but kept whittling South Carolina’s leads down to one possession. After the surge by Carter and Stevenson eventually led to a 15-point Gamecocks advantage, the Hilltoppers scored eight in a row to trail 68-61 with 3:28 to go

That’s when Couisnard rattled home a corner 3, sparking a 9-4 breakaway to get the lead back to 15.

South Carolina had its best showing of the young season from beyond the arc, making 9 of 27. The Gamecocks are 16-for-69 from deep in three games.

Josh Anderson scored 16 points to lead four Hilltoppers into double-figure scoring. Jairus Hamilton added 13 with three steals, Dayvion McKnight 11 with four steals and Jaylen Butz scored 10 with three steals.

South Carolina is 9-1 against Western Kentucky.

