Cotton scores 23 to lift Yale over UMass 91-71

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 11:38 PM

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Matthue Cotton had a career-high 23 points as Yale routed UMass 91-71 on Friday night.

Azar Swain had 17 points for Yale (2-0). Jalen Gabbidon added 13 points. August Mahoney had seven rebounds.

Noah Fernandes had 13 points for the Minutemen (1-1). Trent Buttrick added 11 points. Rich Kelly had 11 points.

T.J. Weeks Jr., whose 16.0 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the Minutemen, shot only 17% for the game (1 of 6).

