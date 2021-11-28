Cornell squares up against Canisius

Cornell (5-1) vs. Canisius (2-4) Koessler Athletic Center, Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cornell and Canisius…

Cornell (5-1) vs. Canisius (2-4)

Koessler Athletic Center, Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell and Canisius both look to put winning streaks together . Each squad won at home this past Wednesday. Canisius earned a 76-75 win over Coppin State, while Cornell got a 93-80 win over St. Francis (Pa.).

LEADING THE CHARGE: Malek Green has averaged 16.2 points and 6.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the Golden Griffins. Armon Harried is also a primary contributor, producing 12.5 points per game. The Big Red are led by Chris Manon, who is averaging 11.3 points and five rebounds.MIGHTY MANON: Manon has connected on 25 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 9 over his last five games. He’s also made 65.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Big Red have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Golden Griffins. Canisius has an assist on 52 of 90 field goals (57.8 percent) over its previous three games while Cornell has assists on 68 of 101 field goals (67.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Canisius has made 10.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among MAAC teams. The Golden Griffins have averaged 13.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.