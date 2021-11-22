Columbia visits Lehigh

Columbia (2-2) vs. Lehigh (0-4) Stabler Arena, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh plays host to Columbia…

Columbia (2-2) vs. Lehigh (0-4)

Stabler Arena, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh plays host to Columbia in an early season matchup. Columbia won easily 87-62 at home against Mount Saint Vincent on Saturday, while Lehigh is coming off of a 55-45 loss at Merrimack on Friday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa and Liam Murphy have led the Lions. De La Rosa has averaged 14 points and five assists while Murphy has put up 14 points and five rebounds per game. The Mountain Hawks have been led by Jeameril Wilson and Evan Taylor, who are scoring 12 and 9.5 per game, respectively.DOMINANT DE LA ROSA: De La Rosa has connected on 36 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 16 over the last three games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Lions have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Mountain Hawks. Lehigh has 29 assists on 62 field goals (46.8 percent) over its past three outings while Columbia has assists on 52 of 86 field goals (60.5 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Lehigh has held opposing teams to only 39.9 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Patriot League teams.

