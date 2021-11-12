CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. pharmacy gives wrong COVID-19 dosage to kids | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Can at-home COVID-19 tests make holidays safer? | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Colorado squares off against NM

Colorado squares off against NM

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

New Mexico (1-0) vs. Colorado (1-0)

CU Events Center, Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico and Colorado both look to put winning streaks together . New Mexico beat Florida Atlantic by seven on Wednesday. Colorado is coming off a 94-90 overtime win over Montana State on Tuesday.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. New Mexico went 2-0 against teams outside its conference, while Colorado went 6-2 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

CMMC 2.0 could take as long as two years to come online

Report finds military services still ill-equipped to investigate, prosecute sex crimes

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up