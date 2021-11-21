Colorado, Brown meet in U.S. Virgin Islands

Brown (4-2) vs. Colorado (4-1) U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam , Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S.…

Brown (4-2) vs. Colorado (4-1)

U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam , Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Monday, 3:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown is set to face off against Colorado in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. Colorado earned an 84-76 overtime win over Duquesne in its most recent game, while Brown won 65-62 against Bradley in its last outing.

LEADING THE WAY: The Bears are led by Kino Lilly Jr. and Dan Friday. Lilly has averaged 12.7 points while Friday has put up 10.5 points and two steals per game. The Buffaloes have been led by sophomores Jabari Walker and Keeshawn Barthelemy, who are averaging 15 and 17 per game, respectively.LIKEABLE LILLY JR.: Lilly has connected on 48.4 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 28 over his last five games. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bears have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Buffaloes. Colorado has 38 assists on 87 field goals (43.7 percent) over its past three games while Brown has assists on 35 of 75 field goals (46.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Colorado has attempted the ninth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Buffaloes have averaged 27.6 free throws per game.

