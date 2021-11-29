Charlotte hosts Davidson

Davidson (4-2) vs. Charlotte (3-2) Dale F. Halton Arena, Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Davidson goes…

Davidson (4-2) vs. Charlotte (3-2)

Dale F. Halton Arena, Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson goes up against Charlotte in a non-conference matchup. Davidson won 88-70 at home against Robert Morris on Saturday. Charlotte lost 67-55 to Drexel on Tuesday.

STEPPING UP: The prolific Jahmir Young has averaged 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists to lead the charge for the 49ers. Clyde Trapp Jr. is also a key contributor, accounting for 12.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. The Wildcats have been led by Hyunjung Lee, who is averaging 16.7 points and 5.7 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Young has been directly responsible for 47 percent of all Charlotte field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 38 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Wildcats have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the 49ers. Charlotte has an assist on 44 of 84 field goals (52.4 percent) over its previous three outings while Davidson has assists on 60 of 90 field goals (66.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Davidson offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.1 percent of its possessions, which is the 17th-lowest rate in the nation. The Charlotte defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 307th among Division I teams).

