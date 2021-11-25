Charleston visits Chattanooga

College of Charleston (3-2) vs. Chattanooga (5-0) McKenzie Arena, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: College of Charleston…

College of Charleston (3-2) vs. Chattanooga (5-0)

McKenzie Arena, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: College of Charleston faces Chattanooga in an early season matchup. Chattanooga knocked off Covenant by 61 points at home on Tuesday, while College of Charleston came up short in a 96-66 game at Oklahoma State on Monday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Chattanooga’s Malachi Smith has averaged 15.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists while David Jean-Baptiste has put up 14.6 points. For the Cougars, John Meeks has averaged 16.4 points and 4.8 rebounds while Dimitrius Underwood has put up 8.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and two steals.MIGHTY MEEKS: Meeks has connected on 41.7 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 24 over the last five games. He’s also made 84.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Chattanooga has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 81.3 points while giving up 48.7.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Mocs have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Cougars. Chattanooga has an assist on 46 of 87 field goals (52.9 percent) over its past three contests while College of Charleston has assists on 35 of 71 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat College of Charleston offense has averaged 82.3 possessions per game, the most in Division I. Chattanooga has not been as uptempo as the Cougars and is averaging only 63 possessions per game (ranked 344th, nationally).

