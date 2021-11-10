CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Charleston Southern routs Johnson…

Charleston Southern routs Johnson & Wales (NC) 118-71

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 12:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Tahlik Chavez scored 13 points and had six assists as Charleston Southern rolled past Johnson & Wales (NC) 118-71 on Tuesday night.

Deontaye Buskey, Kalib Clinton, Taje’ Kelly and Claudell Harris Jr. also scored 13 points for the Buccaneers. Clinton posted seven rebounds.

Nathan Meshida had 17 points for the Wildcats. Jaylen Dibble added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

SSA employees will begin new telework schedules, reopen offices in early January

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

Advisory panel outlines how agencies can meet 'open data by default' goal

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up