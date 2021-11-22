CCSU hopes to end skid vs Maine

Central Connecticut (0-5) vs. Maine (2-2) Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, Maine; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central Connecticut looks…

Central Connecticut (0-5) vs. Maine (2-2)

Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, Maine; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Connecticut looks to end its five-game losing streak as it takes on Maine. Central Connecticut is looking to break its current five-game losing streak. Maine is coming off a 75-43 win in Orono over Maine-Fort Kent on Friday.

STEPPING UP: Vukasin Masic has put up 9.3 points and four rebounds to lead the way for the Black Bears. Chris Efretuei has paired with Masic and is putting up 7.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Blue Devils have been led by Stephane Ayangma, who is averaging 10.4 points and five rebounds.MIGHTY MASIC: Masic has connected on 58.3 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 9 over his last three games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Central Connecticut’s Tre Mitchell has attempted 20 3-pointers and connected on 25 percent of them, and is 5 for 20 over the last five games.

COLD SPELL: Central Connecticut has lost its last three road games, scoring 56.7 points, while allowing 83.3 per game.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Maine has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 24.5 percent of all possessions, the highest rate among all America East teams.

