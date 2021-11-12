CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Carius leads W. Illinois over Culver-Stockton 91-69

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 11:52 PM

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Will Carius scored 19 points as Western Illinois easily defeated Culver-Stockton 91-69 on Friday night.

Luka Barisic and Colton Sandage added 16 points each for the Leathernecks. Barisic also had seven rebounds. Cameron Burrell had 10 rebounds for Western Illinois (2-0).

Alonzo Ortiz-Traylor had 16 points for the Wildcats. Javon Modester added 14 points and seven rebounds.

___

___

