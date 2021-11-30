CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. and Va. push vaccines, boosters | Pandemic fallout: school enrollment drops | Prince George’s Co. extends COVID-19 restrictions | U.Va. professor: ‘The word right now is diligence’ | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Campbell beats Lancaster Bible College 83-39

The Associated Press

November 30, 2021, 10:11 PM

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Jesus Carralero posted 14 points and six assists as Campbell easily beat Lancaster Bible College 83-39 on Tuesday night.

Ricky Clemons had 14 points and six rebounds for Campbell (6-1), which earned its fourth straight victory. Messiah Thompson added 12 points. Laurynas Vaistaras had 10 points.

Jordan Shewbridge had 13 points for the Chargers. Grant Sareyka added 10 points.

