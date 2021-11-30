Camara, Dayton host Alabama St.

Alabama State (2-6) vs. Dayton (4-3) University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards…

Alabama State (2-6) vs. Dayton (4-3)

University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Gerald Liddell and Alabama State will go up against Toumani Camara and Dayton. The junior Liddell is averaging 13.4 points over the last five games. Camara, a sophomore, is averaging 11 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Liddell is averaging 11.5 points and five rebounds to lead the way for the Hornets. Jordan O’Neal is also a primary contributor, accounting for 9.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. The Flyers have been led by Camara, who is averaging 10.6 points and 6.7 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Malachi Smith has been directly responsible for 41 percent of all Dayton field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 15 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Alabama State is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 74 points and 2-1 when scoring at least 74.

COLD SPELLS: Alabama State has dropped its last five road games, scoring 69.6 points and allowing 84.8 points during those contests. Dayton has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 66 points while giving up 74.7.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Alabama State offense has averaged 76.1 possessions per game, the 15th-most in Division I. Dayton has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 64.7 possessions per game (ranked 323rd, nationally).

