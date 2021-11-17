CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
California Baptist beats Jackson St. 77-64

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 12:32 AM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Taran Armstrong and Reed Nottage scored 15 points apiece as California Baptist got past Jackson State 77-64 on Tuesday night. Tre Armstrong added 14 points, Chance Hunter scored 12 and Daniel Akin had 11 for the Lancers.

Isaiah Williams scored a career-high 21 points for the Tigers (0-3). Chance Moore added 16 points. Jayveous McKinnis had 10 points.

Ken Evans Jr., the Tigers’ second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 11 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 5).

