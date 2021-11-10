CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Buttrick, Weeks score 16 each to carry UMass over UMBC 77-60

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 1:29 AM

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Trent Buttrick had 16 points, seven rebounds and five steals as UMass topped UMBC 77-60 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

T.J. Weeks Jr. had 16 points and seven rebounds for UMass. Noah Fernandes added 12 points. Rich Kelly had six assists.

Keondre Kennedy had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Retrievers. Dimitrije Spasojevic added 10 points and nine rebounds. L.J. Owens had 10 points.

