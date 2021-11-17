CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
BU faces Hartford

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 6:31 AM

Boston University (1-2) vs. Hartford (0-3)

Chase Family Arena, West Hartford, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University and Hartford look to bounce back from losses. Boston University fell 49-48 at Northeastern on Tuesday. Hartford lost 86-79 to Army on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Boston University has benefited heavily from its seniors. Javante McCoy, Walter Whyte, Sukhmail Mathon and Jonas Harper have combined to account for 68 percent of all Terriers points this season.MIGHTY MCCOY: McCoy has connected on 38.9 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 18 over the last three games. He’s also converted 72.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Hartford has made nine 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among America East teams.

