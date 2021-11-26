BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: Black Friday weather looks chilly | OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | High car prices on Black Friday
Home » College Basketball » Bryant plays host to Dartmouth

Bryant plays host to Dartmouth

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 5:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Dartmouth (2-1) vs. Bryant (3-3)

Chace Athletic Center, Smithfield, Rhode Island; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth and Bryant both look to put winning streaks together . Dartmouth easily beat Northern Vermont-Lyndon by 40 at home on Nov. 11. Bryant is coming off a 65-59 win at Brown on Friday.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Peter Kiss, Hall Elisias, Chris Childs and Adham Eleeda have collectively accounted for 56 percent of Bryant’s scoring this season and 45 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Dartmouth, Brendan Barry, Aaryn Rai, Taurus Samuels and Garrison Wade have combined to account for 52 percent of all Dartmouth scoring.

CREATING OFFENSE: Kiss has either made or assisted on 54 percent of all Bryant field goals over the last three games. Kiss has accounted for 28 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Dartmouth as a collective unit has made 12 3-pointers per game this season, which is ninth-most among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

DHS, DoD look to develop repeatable, flexible 5G security process for agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up