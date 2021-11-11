Bryant pays visit to Rhode Island

Bryant (1-0) vs. Rhode Island (1-0) Thomas M. Ryan Center, Kingston, Rhode Island; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bryant…

Bryant (1-0) vs. Rhode Island (1-0)

Thomas M. Ryan Center, Kingston, Rhode Island; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant and Rhode Island both look to put winning streaks together .

DID YOU KNOW: Bryant went 3-2 against non-conference schools last season. In those five games, the Bulldogs gave up 84.6 points per game while scoring 86.6 per matchup. Rhode Island went 3-4 in non-conference play, averaging 74.7 points and allowing 72.3 per game in the process.

