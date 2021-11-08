CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Bryant opens campaign against…

Bryant opens campaign against Fisher College

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Fisher College vs. Bryant (0-0)

Chace Athletic Center, Smithfield, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Bryant Bulldogs are set to battle the Falcons of NAIA school Fisher College. Bryant went 15-7 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Bryant went 3-2 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Bulldogs scored 86.6 points per contest across those five contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Latest OPM hiring policy targets recent college graduates

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

GSA begins selling 11 high-value federal properties board deems underutilized

DHA's updated plan to resize Military Health System is similar to pre-pandemic strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up