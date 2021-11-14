CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Brown scores 29 to lead Murray St. over Bellarmine 78-59

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 3:33 AM

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Tevin Brown had 29 points as Murray State defeated Bellarmine 78-59 on Saturday night.

Trae Hannibal had 12 points and six rebounds for Murray State (2-0). Justice Hill added 10 points. KJ Williams had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Garrett Tipton had 15 points for the Knights (0-2). CJ Fleming added 10 points. Curt Hopf had seven rebounds.

Dylan Penn, who led the Knights in scoring heading into the contest with 14.0 points per game, scored only four points on 1-of-10 shooting.

___

___

